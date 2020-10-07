Menu
2014 Honda CR-V

59,616 KM

Details Description Features

$21,450

+ tax & licensing
$21,450

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2014 Honda CR-V

2014 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD | SUNROOF | LEATHER SEATS

2014 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD | SUNROOF | LEATHER SEATS

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$21,450

+ taxes & licensing

59,616KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6010293
  • Stock #: F3NG8H
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H72EH120249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,616 KM

Vehicle Description

This Local Trade 2014 Honda CR-V EXL AWD just came in! It's powered by a 2.4L I4 DOHC i-VTEC and 5-Speed Automatic Transmission.

It's loaded with features such as Power Sunroof, Back up camera, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Leather seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, and so much more!

This Honda CRV is also ACCIDENT FREE!!


Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sunroof
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
MP3/auxiliary input jack
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
7 speakers w/subwoofer
MP3/Windows Media Audio (WMA) playback capability
Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/XM Satellite Radio -inc: 328-watt
Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC)
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
5 Spd Automatic Transmission
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
illuminated steering wh

