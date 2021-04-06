Menu
2014 Honda CR-V

77,455 KM

Details Description Features

$17,870

+ tax & licensing
$17,870

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2014 Honda CR-V

2014 Honda CR-V

LX AWD | HEATED SEATS | LOCAL |

2014 Honda CR-V

LX AWD | HEATED SEATS | LOCAL |

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$17,870

+ taxes & licensing

77,455KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6863970
  • Stock #: F3X2X5
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H35EH126009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,455 KM

Vehicle Description

This Local Trade 2014 Honda CR-V LX AWD just came in! It's powered by a 2.4L I4 DOHC i-VTEC and 5-Speed Automatic Transmission.

It's equipped with features such as Back up camera, Heated Seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, AWD, Heated door mirrors, Power windows, Remote keyless entry and so much more!!


Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
5 Spd Automatic Transmission

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

