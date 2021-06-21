2014 Honda CR-V

$18,500 + taxes & licensing 1 1 5 , 5 4 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7423364

7423364 Stock #: 21371

21371 VIN: 2HKRM4H30EH112924

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red[Dark Cherry Pearl]

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 21371

Mileage 115,543 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.