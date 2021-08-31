Menu
2014 Honda CR-V

142,654 KM

$14,993

+ tax & licensing
$14,993

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2014 Honda CR-V

2014 Honda CR-V

LX

2014 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

$14,993

+ taxes & licensing

142,654KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7645945
  • Stock #: F47174
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H34EH106883

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F47174
  • Mileage 142,654 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
5 Spd Automatic Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

