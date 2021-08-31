2014 Honda CR-V

Sale $14,993 + taxes & licensing 1 4 2 , 6 5 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7645945

7645945 Stock #: F47174

F47174 VIN: 2HKRM4H34EH106883

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F47174

Mileage 142,654 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Exterior Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Mechanical All Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input 5 Spd Automatic Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.