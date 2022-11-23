2014 Honda CR-V

Sale $19,892 + taxes & licensing 1 1 9 , 5 5 2 K M Used Get Financing

Stock #: F4VNDM

VIN: 2HKRM4H73EH109163

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Mountain Air Metaillic

Interior Colour Light Grey

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4VNDM

Mileage 119,552 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Single stainless steel exhaust Engine: 2.4L 16-Valve DOHC i-VTEC I-4 Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 58 L Fuel Tank 36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 4.44 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,070 kgs (4,564 lbs) Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel 385.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Wheels w/Silver Accents Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Programmable Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Tires: P225/65R17 102T All-Season Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering Compass rear window defogger Rear View Camera HEATED FRONT SEATS Front Bucket Seats Locking glove box Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support Seats w/Vinyl Back Material Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth Streaming Audio Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Radio w/Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/XM Satellite Radio -inc: 328-watt, 7 speakers w/subwoofer, Bluetooth streaming audio, MP3/auxiliary input jack, MP3/Windows Media Audio (WMA) playback capability, Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC), illuminated steering... Windows Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag MP3/auxiliary input jack Air Bag-Passenger Sensor 7 speakers w/subwoofer MP3/Windows Media Audio (WMA) playback capability Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/XM Satellite Radio -inc: 328-watt Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC) Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning 5 Spd Automatic Transmission Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat illuminated steering wh

