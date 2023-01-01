2014 Honda CR-V

$18,562 + taxes & licensing 1 1 3 , 2 5 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9546940

9546940 Stock #: F4X6HP

F4X6HP VIN: 2HKRM4H39EH122609

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Twilight Blue Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4X6HP

Mileage 113,252 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Single stainless steel exhaust Engine: 2.4L 16-Valve DOHC i-VTEC I-4 Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 58 L Fuel Tank 36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 4.44 Axle Ratio Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control GVWR: 2,025 kgs (4,464 lbs) Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel 385.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Compass rear window defogger Rear View Camera Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Front Bucket Seats Locking glove box Front air conditioning Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Seats w/Cloth Back Material 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment including height adjustment Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Exterior Daytime Running Lights tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Steel Wheels Chrome Grille Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Temporary spare tire Black door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Fixed interval wipers Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Wheels w/Silver Accents Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Tires: P215/70R16 100S All-Season Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Wheels: 16" x 6.5" Styled Steel Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Radio w/Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: 160-watt, Bluetooth streaming audio, MP3/auxiliary input jack, MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability, Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC), illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls and USB ... Convenience Intermittent Wipers Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input 5 Spd Automatic Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.