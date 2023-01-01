$18,562+ tax & licensing
$18,562
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Honda CR-V
LX Nice Cr-v!
Location
Birchwood Honda on Regent
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
204-661-6644
113,252KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9546940
- Stock #: F4X6HP
- VIN: 2HKRM4H39EH122609
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Twilight Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Engine: 2.4L 16-Valve DOHC i-VTEC I-4
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
58 L Fuel Tank
36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
4.44 Axle Ratio
Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control
GVWR: 2,025 kgs (4,464 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
385.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Mirrors
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Locking glove box
Front air conditioning
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment including height adjustment
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Steel Wheels
Chrome Grille
Auto On/Off Headlamps
SPLASH GUARDS
Temporary spare tire
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Fixed interval wipers
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Tires: P215/70R16 100S All-Season
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Wheels: 16" x 6.5" Styled Steel
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Radio w/Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: 160-watt, Bluetooth streaming audio, MP3/auxiliary input jack, MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability, Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC), illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls and USB ...
Intermittent Wipers
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
5 Spd Automatic Transmission
