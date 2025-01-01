Menu
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating. Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent? We are a verifiable priced dealer Full tank of gas with purchase All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Dealer Permit # 9743 Dealer permit #9387

2014 Honda Odyssey

163,119 KM

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Honda Odyssey

EX Heated Seats | 8 Passenger

12775250

2014 Honda Odyssey

EX Heated Seats | 8 Passenger

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
163,119KM
VIN 5FNRL5H46EB501549

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 163,119 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating.

Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent?
We are a verifiable priced dealer
Full tank of gas with purchase
All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report

Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
MP3/auxiliary input jack
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Smart Device Integration
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/8-way power adjustment and power lumbar support
Removable 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Side-To-Side Sliding

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Tires: P235/65R17 103T AS
Power Sliding Rear Doors
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity

Additional Features

USB Audio Interface
Manual Fold Into Floor
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Curtain 1st
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Manual Recline
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
2GB CD-library
8" i-MID (intelligent Multi-Information Display)
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System -inc: 229-watt
steering wheel-mounted audio controls w/illumination and 7 speakers including subwoofer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Honda on Regent

