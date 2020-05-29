Menu
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2014 Honda Odyssey

EX LOCAL | NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 103,238KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5175629
  • Stock #: F375WP
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H4XEB512621
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

This 2014 Honda Odyssey EX is powered with a 3.5L V6 and 6-Speed Automatic Transmission. It's a Local Trade with NO ACCIDENT History! It's also loaded with features such a Bluetooth, Back up camera, Alloy Wheels, Power sliding doors and so much more!

Come on down and take it for a test drive today!

Reviews:
* In virtually all aspects of ride and handling, the Odyssey seems to have a satisfied group of owners, many of whom report a car-like ride, great handling, good performance, and pleasing all-around comfort. The spacious and convenient interior, luxury touches on up-level models, and advanced safety systems, like blind-spot monitoring, are also highly rated. Source: autoTRADER.ca


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Safety
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Temporary spare tire
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Automatic Transmission
  • Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Seating
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Front Bucket Seats
  • Rear bench seats
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Rear View Camera
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • 6 spd automatic transmission
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Wheels: 17" Alloy
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Smart Device Integration
  • All-Season Front Tire
  • All-Season Rear Tire
  • Audio Aux Input
  • Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
  • Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
  • Driver Side Adjustable Seat
  • Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors
  • Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors
  • Rear Driver Side Power Sliding Doors
  • Rear Passenger Power Side Sliding Doors

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

