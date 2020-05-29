Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2014 Honda Odyssey

2014 Honda Odyssey

EX-L w/Navi *Leather Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Honda Odyssey

EX-L w/Navi *Leather Sunroof

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 5233634
  2. 5233634
Contact Seller

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 137,525KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5233634
  • Stock #: F37DBH
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H65EB506100
Exterior Colour
White diamond pearl
Interior Colour
Grey
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Local, well maintained and in amazing condition with White Diamond Pearl paint! This Honda Odyssey will blow your expectations out the water and is perfect for you and your family!
Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval (O.A.C) for every year, make and model. 0 money down with no trade-in required!

Buy from Birchwood Hyundai and enjoy the luxury experience of the north including:

- Certified Sales Professionals, Technicians & Vehicles
- Available Service Loaner Vehicles
- No hassle , No Negotiation Pricing

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips St. Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Safety
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Temporary spare tire
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Automatic Transmission
  • Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • rear window defogger
Comfort
  • rear air conditioning
  • Front air conditioning
Seating
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Front Bucket Seats
  • Rear bench seats
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Rear View Camera
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • MP3/auxiliary input jack
  • Bluetooth Streaming Audio
  • 6 spd automatic transmission
  • Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • USB Audio Interface
  • Wheels: 17" Alloy
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Parking Aid Sensor
  • Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Smart Device Integration
  • 2GB CD-library
  • 8" i-MID (intelligent Multi-Information Display)
  • steering wheel-mounted audio controls w/illumination
  • 7 speakers including subwoofer and XM satellite radio Includes a no-charge trial of 3 months
  • All-Season Front Tire
  • All-Season Rear Tire
  • Audio Aux Input
  • Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
  • Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
  • Driver Side Adjustable Seat
  • Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors
  • Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors
  • Rear Driver Side Power Sliding Doors
  • Rear Passenger Power Side Sliding Doors
  • Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System -inc: 229-watt
  • beyond which service fees apply. Available in 10 Canadian provinces and 48 contiguous U.S. states. See terms and conditions at www.xmradio.ca.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2019 Volkswagen Golf...
 8,240 KM
$29,899 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Optima LX+ ...
 56,542 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2010 Hyundai Santa F...
 81,321 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory