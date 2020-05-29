2014 Honda Odyssey

Safety Security System

Heated Mirrors

Brake Assist

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

Passenger Airbag

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control

tilt steering

Intermittent Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Universal Garage Door Opener

Auto On/Off Headlamps

Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler

Daytime Running Lights

tinted windows

Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Automatic Transmission

Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows Sunroof

rear window defogger Comfort rear air conditioning

Front air conditioning Seating 3RD ROW SEATING

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Front Bucket Seats

Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Anti-Starter

Rear View Camera

Lane Departure Warning

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage

Driver Side Airbag

MP3/auxiliary input jack

Bluetooth Streaming Audio

6 spd automatic transmission

Auto Dimming R/V Mirror

Air Bag-Passenger Sensor

USB Audio Interface

Wheels: 17" Alloy

Drive Side Vanity Mirrors

Front Body Side Impact Airbag

Front Head Side Impact Airbag

Parking Aid Sensor

Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors

Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Smart Device Integration

2GB CD-library

8" i-MID (intelligent Multi-Information Display)

steering wheel-mounted audio controls w/illumination

7 speakers including subwoofer and XM satellite radio Includes a no-charge trial of 3 months

All-Season Front Tire

All-Season Rear Tire

Audio Aux Input

Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat

Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat

Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors

Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors

Rear Driver Side Power Sliding Doors

Rear Passenger Power Side Sliding Doors

Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System -inc: 229-watt

beyond which service fees apply. Available in 10 Canadian provinces and 48 contiguous U.S. states. See terms and conditions at www.xmradio.ca.

