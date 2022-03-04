Menu
2014 Honda Odyssey

267,000 KM

$16,395

+ tax & licensing
$16,395

+ taxes & licensing

Great 1 Motors

204-297-8082

2014 Honda Odyssey

2014 Honda Odyssey

EX

2014 Honda Odyssey

EX

Great 1 Motors

1350 Logan Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 1R6

204-297-8082

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,395

+ taxes & licensing

267,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8620316
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H46EB509697

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 267,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN TITLE, ACCIDENT FREE WARRANTY INCLUDED, FINANCING AVAILABLE,  2014 HONDA ODYSSEY EX w/Res with 267000kms, in very good condition for the mileage, needs nothing. TIMING BELT REPLACED, dealer service history.
Manitoba Safety Certified, 6 months warranty included
Priced at $16395.00 plus GST and PST. 
VEHICLE OPTIONS: 3.5 liter 6cyl gas engine 248 hp  250 ft lb torque
6 speed automatic transmission
10.9 L/100kms city and 7.1 L/100kms highway
ABS with traction and stability control
Backup camera
Side view camera
Parking sensors
Cruise control
(TPMS)
Heated seats
AM/FM stereo/CD/MP3 player/Satellite radio Aux input
Rear entertainment system
12V power outlet
Bluetooth
Steering wheel audio controls
Multi zone climate control air Conditioning
Power seat for driver and front passenger
Power windows, door locks, sliding doors
Push button start
Heated power mirrors
Variable speed intermittent wipers
Automatic headlights
Universal garage door opener
Factory engine immobilizer and security system
40/20/40 split folding 2nd row seats
60/40 split folding 3rd row seats 
GREAT 1 MOTORS INC.
1350 LOGAN AVE (Corner of Logan & Weston) WINNIPEG.
DEALER PERMIT #4991
TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE,
CALL OR TEXT 204-297-8082/86
ONLY GREAT DEALS!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Warranty Included
Climate Control
Entertainment System
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Great 1 Motors

Great 1 Motors

1350 Logan Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 1R6

204-297-8082

204-297-8086
