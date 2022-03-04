$24,900+ tax & licensing
$24,900
+ taxes & licensing
Great 1 Motors
204-297-8082
2014 Honda Odyssey
Touring
Location
Great 1 Motors
1350 Logan Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 1R6
204-297-8082
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
191,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8626112
- VIN: 5FNRL5H93EB501813
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 191,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Priced at $24900.00 plus GST and PST.
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
3.5 liter 6cyl gas engine 248 hp 250 ft lb torque
6 speed automatic transmission
10.9 L/100kms city and 7.1 L/100kms highway
ABS with traction and stability control
Backup camera
Blind spot monitor
Side view camera
Parking sensors
Cruise control
(TPMS)
Heated seats
AM/FM stereo/CD/MP3 player/Satellite radio Aux input
Navigation
Rear entertainment system
12V power outlet
Bluetooth
Steering wheel audio controls
Multi zone climate control air Conditioning
Power seat for driver and front passenger
Power windows, door locks, sliding doors
Push button start
Heated power mirrors
Variable speed intermittent wipers
Auto headlights/ auto leveling
Universal garage door opener
Carfax Report https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=2h5HlUd+HdBPetiLF/8LcsjgT3b4V9jD
GREAT 1 MOTORS INC.
1350 LOGAN AVE (Corner of Logan & Weston) WINNIPEG. DEALER PERMIT #4991 TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE, CALL OR TEXT 204-297-8082/8086 ONLY GREAT DEALS!
Vehicle Features
