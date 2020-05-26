2014 Honda Pilot

Media / Nav / Comm Compass

Window grid antenna Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Chrome Grille

Body-coloured door handles Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Exterior Front fog lamps

Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

PERIMETER ALARM

SPLASH GUARDS

Driver foot rest

Illuminated locking glove box

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

130 amp alternator

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Permanent locking hubs

Front Cupholder

Carpet Floor Trim

Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity

Rear cupholder

4.312 Axle Ratio

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Valet Function

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob

Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter

Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Analog Display

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage

Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip

Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown

Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

4 12V DC Power Outlets

Roof Rack Rails Only

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler

Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding

Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Tires: P235/60R18 AS

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft

Audio Theft Deterrent

Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control

1 Skid Plate

1340# Maximum Payload

60-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery

79.5 L Fuel Tank

Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Body-Coloured Bodyside Mouldings

Engine: 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V i-VTEC -inc: Variable Cylinder Management (VCM)

Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

GVWR: 2,765 kgs (6,096 lbs)

Wheels w/Machined Accents

Leather Door Trim Insert

Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System

Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints

FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate, Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 4 12V DC Power Outlets

Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's 10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support and passenger 4-way power adjustment

Radio: AM/FM/MP3/WMA/CD Library Audio System -inc: 229-watts, 2GB memory, 7 speakers (including subwoofer), 8" i-MID (intelligent Multi-Information Display) TFT display, Bluetooth streaming audio, MP3/auxiliary input jack, USB audio interface and SiriusXM

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Passenger Seat

