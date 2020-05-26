Menu
Account
Sign In
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoland Inc

204-338-2277

Contact Seller
2014 Honda Pilot

2014 Honda Pilot

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Honda Pilot

EX-L

Location

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

204-338-2277

Contact Seller

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 204,500KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5031162
  • Stock #: 07726
  • VIN: 5FNYF4H52EB501456
Exterior Colour
Taffeta White
Interior Colour
Grey (GR)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

Here is a great looking 2014 Pilot EX-L in Taffeta Pearl White, 8 Passenger. Very nice condition both inside and out.
Loaded with Blue tooth, factory remote start, power liftgate, heated Leather seats, power seats, power sunroof, etc.
This Pilot has been cared for and it shows. Newer Tires.

AT AUTOLAND INC. ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLE. WE DO NOT SELL REBUILT VEHICLES. WE PROVIDE A CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH EACH VEHICLE AT NO CHARGE TO THE CUSTOMER.

WARRANTY INCLUDED.
3 MONTH 5,000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER'S SHIELD WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES SOLD AT ADVERTISED PRICE. INCLUDES ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, SEALS & GASKETS, STARTER, ALTERNATOR & MORE. PACKAGES WITH UP TO 3 YEARS COVERAGE AVAILABLE AT A VERY REASONABLE PRICE.
( SEE LUBRICO WEBSITE FOR COMPLETE COVERAGE DETAILS )

COME AND MAKE YOUR BEST DEAL @ AUTOLAND INC!!!!
GST & PST not incl.
Dealer Permit #9927

Call Ed @ Autoland Inc for appt to view @ 204-338-2277

NEW...TEXT Ed 204-391-2255

Autoland Inc.
1683 Main @ Jefferson ( West Kildonan )
204-338-2277

NOTE:
Autoland has arranged competitive finance rates with EPIC Finance.

www.epicdealersolutions.ca

or go directly to our website

www.autolandcars.ca

to apply for financing.

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Window grid antenna
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
  • Body-coloured door handles
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Steel spare wheel
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Convenience
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • SPLASH GUARDS
  • Driver foot rest
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • 130 amp alternator
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Front Cupholder
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
  • Rear cupholder
  • 4.312 Axle Ratio
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Trunk/hatch auto-latch
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Valet Function
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
  • Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
  • Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
  • Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
  • Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
  • Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • 4 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Roof Rack Rails Only
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
  • Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
  • Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Tires: P235/60R18 AS
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
  • 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
  • Audio Theft Deterrent
  • Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control
  • 1 Skid Plate
  • 1340# Maximum Payload
  • 60-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
  • 79.5 L Fuel Tank
  • Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  • Body-Coloured Bodyside Mouldings
  • Engine: 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V i-VTEC -inc: Variable Cylinder Management (VCM)
  • Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
  • GVWR: 2,765 kgs (6,096 lbs)
  • Wheels w/Machined Accents
  • Leather Door Trim Insert
  • Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
  • FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate, Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's 10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support and passenger 4-way power adjustment
  • Radio: AM/FM/MP3/WMA/CD Library Audio System -inc: 229-watts, 2GB memory, 7 speakers (including subwoofer), 8" i-MID (intelligent Multi-Information Display) TFT display, Bluetooth streaming audio, MP3/auxiliary input jack, USB audio interface and SiriusXM
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Passenger Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autoland Inc

2014 Honda Pilot EX-L
 204,500 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Civic cou...
 218,000 KM
$12,500 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Altima 2...
 146,500 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Autoland Inc

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

Call Dealer

204-338-XXXX

(click to show)

204-338-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory