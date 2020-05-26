2014 Honda Pilot

- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Compass
- Window grid antenna
- Windows
-
- Trim
-
- Chrome Grille
- Body-coloured door handles
- Powertrain
-
- Exterior
-
- Front fog lamps
- Steel spare wheel
- Safety
-
- Suspension
-
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Convenience
-
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Comfort
-
- Additional Features
-
- Back-Up Camera
- PERIMETER ALARM
- SPLASH GUARDS
- Driver foot rest
- Illuminated locking glove box
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- 130 amp alternator
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Permanent locking hubs
- Front Cupholder
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
- Rear cupholder
- 4.312 Axle Ratio
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Trunk/hatch auto-latch
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Valet Function
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
- Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
- Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
- Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Analog Display
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
- Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
- Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
- Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
- 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- Roof Rack Rails Only
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
- Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
- Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
- Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Tires: P235/60R18 AS
- Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
- 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
- Audio Theft Deterrent
- Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control
- 1 Skid Plate
- 1340# Maximum Payload
- 60-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
- 79.5 L Fuel Tank
- Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
- Body-Coloured Bodyside Mouldings
- Engine: 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V i-VTEC -inc: Variable Cylinder Management (VCM)
- Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
- GVWR: 2,765 kgs (6,096 lbs)
- Wheels w/Machined Accents
- Leather Door Trim Insert
- Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
- Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
- FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate, Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's 10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support and passenger 4-way power adjustment
- Radio: AM/FM/MP3/WMA/CD Library Audio System -inc: 229-watts, 2GB memory, 7 speakers (including subwoofer), 8" i-MID (intelligent Multi-Information Display) TFT display, Bluetooth streaming audio, MP3/auxiliary input jack, USB audio interface and SiriusXM
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Passenger Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.