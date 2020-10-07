Menu
2014 Honda Ridgeline

51,065 KM

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda Ridgeline

2014 Honda Ridgeline

4X4

2014 Honda Ridgeline

4X4

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

51,065KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6084111
  • Stock #: 20K4K20A
  • VIN: 5FPYK1F50EB502254

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 51,065 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada One Owner Recent Arrival! Maroon 2014 Honda Ridgeline Touring 4x4 4WD 5-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC VTEC 24V One Owner, Local Trade, Winter Tires, Leather, 160-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: XM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695. Awards: * JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study, Initial Quality Study (IQS), Vehicle Dependability Study

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Steering
POWER SEAT
Bucket Seats
Leather Interior
Daytime Running Lights
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
CD Changer
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft
Privacy Glass
Leather Wrap Wheel
Bed Liner
Driver Side Airbag

