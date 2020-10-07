+ taxes & licensing
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
CARFAX Canada One Owner Recent Arrival! Maroon 2014 Honda Ridgeline Touring 4x4 4WD 5-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC VTEC 24V One Owner, Local Trade, Winter Tires, Leather, 160-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: XM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695. Awards: * JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study, Initial Quality Study (IQS), Vehicle Dependability Study
