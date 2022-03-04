2014 Honda Ridgeline

Sale $31,935 + taxes & licensing 6 2 , 6 2 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8564879

8564879 Stock #: F4HV3T

F4HV3T VIN: 5FPYK1F55EB501875

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 62,622 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Brake Assist Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs 130 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering 4.533 Axle Ratio Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control 1 Skid Plate Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Transmission w/HD Oil Cooler 70-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 83.3 L Fuel Tank Engine: 3.5L 24V SOHC VTEC V6 GVWR: 2,745 kgs (6,052 lbs) Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch 1475# Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights Trailer Hitch tinted windows Power Rear Window DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Front splash guards Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel integrated storage Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Regular Composite Box Style Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/1 Tow Hook Compact Spare Tire w/Box Carrier Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Tailgate w/Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access Tires: P245/60R18 104T AS Power Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel 3 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents FOB Controls -inc: Windows Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Pickup Cargo Box Lights 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and Audio Media Storage Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Passenger Seat Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support and passenger seat w/4-way adjustment Partial Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Powertrain Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Concealed antenna Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Voice Activation Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Multi-Zone Air Conditioning 5 Spd Automatic Transmission Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.