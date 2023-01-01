Menu
2014 Hyundai Accent

122,440 KM

Details Description

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

2014 Hyundai Accent

2014 Hyundai Accent

GL

2014 Hyundai Accent

GL

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

122,440KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10054197
  Stock #: 7676
  VIN: KMHCT5AE2EU167676

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Black
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # 7676
  Mileage 122,440 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER, HATCHBACK, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS, 5 PASSENGER, AM/FM/CD, HARD TOP, REAR DEFOGGER, ABS, CARGO COVER, POWER LOCKS, SEAT TYPE - BUCKET, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, CLOTH SEATS, POWER MIRRORS, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, AIR BAG, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER STEERING, SPOILER, AIR CONDITIONING, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS, TRACTION CONTROL

Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204.888.4070 or visit us at 1399 dugald rd. winnipeg, mb!!!

We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! all of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional any/if any, applicable fees and taxes. we can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! we dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. no trade required, no money down o.a.c,
at auto excell, the price is the price.

Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell.ca or call 204.888.4070 with inquiries!!

