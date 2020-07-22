Menu
2014 Hyundai Accent

96,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Famous Motors

204-222-1400

2014 Hyundai Accent

2014 Hyundai Accent

GL

2014 Hyundai Accent

GL

Location

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-222-1400

  1. 5650644
  2. 5650644
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

96,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5650644
  • VIN: KMHCT5AEXEU156814

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mocha Bronze Metallic (Brown)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 96,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination to certified domestic & imported quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.

GET APPROVED AT $0 DOWN for $97.41/bi-weekly over 60 months at 5.99% OAC.

All our vehicles come with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Car Reports & Fresh Oil Change!

***FREE WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES***

For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400; CELL: Call/text (204)-807-1044

Vehicle Features

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Body-coloured door handles
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Rear child safety locks
Steel spare wheel
Integrated roof antenna
PERIMETER ALARM
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
90 amp alternator
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Urethane Gear Shift Knob
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
43 L Fuel Tank
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16-Valve D-CVVT GDI VIS -inc: transverse-mounted inline 4-cylinder
Fixed Rear Window w/Regular Wiper and Defroster
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Tires: P175/70TR14 -inc: low rolling resistant Silica
Wheels: 14" x 5.0J Steel w/Full Wheel Covers
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Front Bucket Seats w/Warmers -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat, adjustable front active head restraints, deluxe centre console w/armrest, 2 driver's seat dual height adjustments, 2 sliding and reclining adjustments and passenger side seatback pocket
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive, lock-up torque converter and eco indicator, 2.937 Axle Ratio
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: 172 watts, iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls, Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/voice recognition, 4 speakers (2 front-door-mounted speakers, 2 rear speakers located lower ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Famous Motors

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-222-1400

