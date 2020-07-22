2014 Hyundai Accent

Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Tires: P175/70TR14 -inc: low rolling resistant Silica
Wheels: 14" x 5.0J Steel w/Full Wheel Covers
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Front Bucket Seats w/Warmers -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat, adjustable front active head restraints, deluxe centre console w/armrest, 2 driver's seat dual height adjustments, 2 sliding and reclining adjustments and passenger side seatback pocket
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive, lock-up torque converter and eco indicator, 2.937 Axle Ratio
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: 172 watts, iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls, Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/voice recognition, 4 speakers (2 front-door-mounted speakers, 2 rear speakers located lower ...
