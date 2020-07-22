2014 Hyundai Accent

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Powertrain Automatic Transmission Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Rear bench seats Convenience Floor mats Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Cloth Interior Deluxe Wheel Covers Audio Aux Input 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System

