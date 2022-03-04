2014 Hyundai Accent

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 3 4 , 3 9 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8471340

8471340 Stock #: 22161

22161 VIN: KMHCT4AEXEU652707

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White[Century White]

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 134,394 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.