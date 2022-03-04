Menu
2014 Hyundai Accent

134,394 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2014 Hyundai Accent

2014 Hyundai Accent

GL

2014 Hyundai Accent

GL

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

134,394KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8471340
  • Stock #: 22161
  • VIN: KMHCT4AEXEU652707

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Century White]
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 134,394 KM

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

