2014 Hyundai Accent
5dr HB Auto GL COMMAND START FREE WARRANTY
115,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9501427
- Stock #: 1280
- VIN: KMHCT5AEXEU156148
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 115,000 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST IN 2014 HYUNDAI ACCENT GL 1.6L GREAT SMALL CAR FOR A NEW DRIVER OR SOMEONE THAT IS DRIVING IN FROM OUT OF TOWN EVERY DAY. THIS VEHICLE HAS AFTERMARKET COMMAND START WITH TWO WAY REMOTE AND ALSO COMES WITH TWO SETS OF RIMS AND TIRES SUMMERS AND WINTER ONE BIG SAVINGS RIGHT THERE.
FREE 1 YEAR WARRANTY FOR ASKING PRICE LIMITED TIME OFFER
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
