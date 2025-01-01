Menu
<p>Auto Save (Dealer # 1747)</p> <p>2014 HYUNDAI ELANTRA GT 140570 KM</p> <p>2.0 L 4 CYLINDER ENGINE</p> <p>**Clean Title**</p> <p>**Manitoba Safety**</p> <p> </p> <p>FEATURES:</p> <p>5 PASSENGER</p> <p>AIR CONDITIONING </p> <p>AM/FM/CD</p> <p>BLUETOOTH</p> <p>CRUISE CONTROL</p> <p>HEATED SEATS</p> <p>POWER LOCKS</p> <p>POWER STEERING</p> <p>POWER WINDOWS</p> <p>TRACTION CONTROL</p> <p>AND MORE! </p> <p> </p> <p>Asking $7999 + taxes</p> <p>** Financing Available O.A.C**</p> <p>** Warranty Available **</p> <p> </p> <p>Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500</p> <p>Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall</p> <p>1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba</p> <p>www.autosavewpg.com</p> <p> </p> <p>While all information is believed to be accurate on this page, please verify any information in question with an Auto Save sales representative. Auto Save is not liable for any errors or omissions.</p>

2014 Hyundai Elantra

140,570 KM

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Hyundai Elantra

GT Base 4dr Hatchback Automatic

12705108

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GT Base 4dr Hatchback Automatic

Location

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

204-774-8900

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
140,570KM
VIN KMHD25LH9EU183081

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 4637
  • Mileage 140,570 KM

Auto Save (Dealer # 1747)


2014 HYUNDAI ELANTRA GT 140570 KM


2.0 L 4 CYLINDER ENGINE


**Clean Title**


**Manitoba Safety**


 


FEATURES:


5 PASSENGER


AIR CONDITIONING 


AM/FM/CD


BLUETOOTH


CRUISE CONTROL


HEATED SEATS


POWER LOCKS


POWER STEERING


POWER WINDOWS


TRACTION CONTROL


AND MORE! 


 


Asking $7999 + taxes


** Financing Available O.A.C**


** Warranty Available **


 


Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500


Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall


1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba


www.autosavewpg.com


 


While all information is believed to be accurate on this page, please verify any information in question with an Auto Save sales representative. Auto Save is not liable for any errors or omissions.

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Air Conditioning

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

CD Player
Bluetooth

Cup Holder

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

AutoSave Winnipeg

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

204-774-8900

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing>

AutoSave Winnipeg

204-774-8900

2014 Hyundai Elantra