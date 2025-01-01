$7,999+ taxes & licensing
2014 Hyundai Elantra
GT Base 4dr Hatchback Automatic
2014 Hyundai Elantra
GT Base 4dr Hatchback Automatic
Location
AutoSave Winnipeg
1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5
204-774-8900
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 4637
- Mileage 140,570 KM
Vehicle Description
Auto Save (Dealer # 1747)
2014 HYUNDAI ELANTRA GT 140570 KM
2.0 L 4 CYLINDER ENGINE
**Clean Title**
**Manitoba Safety**
FEATURES:
5 PASSENGER
AIR CONDITIONING
AM/FM/CD
BLUETOOTH
CRUISE CONTROL
HEATED SEATS
POWER LOCKS
POWER STEERING
POWER WINDOWS
TRACTION CONTROL
AND MORE!
Asking $7999 + taxes
** Financing Available O.A.C**
** Warranty Available **
Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500
Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall
1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba
www.autosavewpg.com
While all information is believed to be accurate on this page, please verify any information in question with an Auto Save sales representative. Auto Save is not liable for any errors or omissions.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AutoSave Winnipeg
Email AutoSave Winnipeg
AutoSave Winnipeg
Call Dealer
204-774-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-774-8900