2014 Hyundai Elantra

72,842 KM

Details Description Features

$11,997

+ tax & licensing
$11,997

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2014 Hyundai Elantra

2014 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

2014 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$11,997

+ taxes & licensing

72,842KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5542224
  • Stock #: F3AAPN
  • VIN: KMHDH4AH5EU069610

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sandy Bronze Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3AAPN
  • Mileage 72,842 KM

Vehicle Description

Power Adjustable Driver Seat
Voice Recognition
Bluetooth Capability
Heated Front Seats
Backup Camera
Dual Zone Climate Control
Power Moonroof
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
In-glass antenna
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks
Wheels: 17" x 7.0"J Aluminum Alloy
2 front and 2 rear door mounted speakers
2 tweeters
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: Autonet 172-watt (43W x 4 channels)
roof-mounted XM antenna (body colour)
Bluetooth Hands-Free
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

