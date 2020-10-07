Menu
2014 Hyundai Elantra

71,406 KM

Details

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2014 Hyundai Elantra

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GL Bluetooth | Heated Seats |

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GL Bluetooth | Heated Seats |

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

Sale Price

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

71,406KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6041376
  • Stock #: F3NKB8
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AEXEH491845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Venetian Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3NKB8
  • Mileage 71,406 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats & Bluetooth! The Package You Want In The Price Point You Want ! Call, Click Or Stop By Birchwood Kia West In Point West Auto Park Today


All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
In-glass antenna
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks
2 front and 2 rear door mounted speakers
2 tweeters
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: Autonet 172-watt (43W x 4 channels)
roof-mounted XM antenna (body colour)
Bluetooth Hands-Free
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Wheels: 16" x 6.5"J Aluminum Alloy
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire

