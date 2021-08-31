Menu
2014 Hyundai Elantra

105,262 KM

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2014 Hyundai Elantra

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GLS *As-Traded*

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GLS *As-Traded*

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

105,262KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7722583
  • Stock #: F47C5V
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE0EH505445

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Indigo Blue Pearl Mica
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F47C5V
  • Mileage 105,262 KM

Vehicle Description

Act quick and save!
This vehicle is being sold As Traded (As-Is), an inspection report will be provided outlining requirements to safety the vehicle. Towing within the Winnipeg Region is included. The advertised price does not include taxes.

How the Birchwood As-Traded Program benefits the consumer:
- Below market price.
- Pay the auction reserve price, no bidding wars.
- Safety report and CarFax report provided.
- Safety the vehicle yourself, with your mechanic or with us.
- Perfect for bargain hunters.

These are vehicles that fall outside of our Pre-Owned guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that do not meet our quality standards for Retailing.

**Vehicles are sold without a valid Manitoba Safety Certificate of Inspection**
**Vehicles are sold without any warranty or guarantee**
**Vehicles are sold cosmetically as-is**
**Vehicles are sold mechanically as-is**
**Vehicles cannot be test driven**
**Vehicles will be offered for a limited time only**
** Vehicles are sold at our best price. There are NO negotiations**
DISCLAIMER

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302

FIND MORE INFORMATION AND VIEW MORE OPTIONS

*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our Sales Department at (204) 888-4542

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
In-glass antenna
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Heated rear seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks
2 front and 2 rear door mounted speakers
2 tweeters
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: Autonet 172-watt (43W x 4 channels)
roof-mounted XM antenna (body colour)
Bluetooth Hands-Free
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Wheels: 16" x 6.5"J Aluminum Alloy
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire

