2014 Hyundai Elantra

$6,999 + taxes & licensing 1 0 5 , 2 6 2 K M Used

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7722583

Stock #: F47C5V

VIN: 5NPDH4AE0EH505445

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Indigo Blue Pearl Mica

Interior Colour Light Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F47C5V

Mileage 105,262 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Safety Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Powertrain Automatic Transmission Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls In-glass antenna Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Seating Heated rear seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Driver Side Airbag 6 spd automatic transmission Air Bag-Passenger Sensor iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks 2 front and 2 rear door mounted speakers 2 tweeters Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: Autonet 172-watt (43W x 4 channels) roof-mounted XM antenna (body colour) Bluetooth Hands-Free Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Wheels: 16" x 6.5"J Aluminum Alloy Audio Aux Input Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire

