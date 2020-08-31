Menu
2014 Hyundai Genesis

193,300 KM

Details Description Features

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Autoland Inc

204-338-2277

2014 Hyundai Genesis

2014 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe R-Spec

2014 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe R-Spec

Location

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

204-338-2277

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

193,300KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5781786
  • Stock #: 07757
  • VIN: KMHHT6KD3EU116785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Casablanca White Pearl (White)
  • Interior Colour Black (BLK)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 193,300 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe R-Spec. This is a One Owner car and has been on the highway. Runs and drives excellent. Rare R-Spec model in Casablanca White Pearl.
This car has been cared for and it shows.

Serious Inquiries only please.

AT AUTOLAND INC. ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLE. WE DO NOT SELL REBUILT VEHICLES. WE PROVIDE A CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH EACH VEHICLE AT NO CHARGE TO THE CUSTOMER.

WARRANTY INCLUDED.
3 MONTH 5,000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER'S SHIELD WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES SOLD AT ADVERTISED PRICE. INCLUDES ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, SEALS & GASKETS, STARTER, ALTERNATOR & MORE. PACKAGES WITH UP TO 3 YEARS COVERAGE AVAILABLE AT A VERY REASONABLE PRICE.
( SEE LUBRICO WEBSITE FOR COMPLETE COVERAGE DETAILS )

COME AND MAKE YOUR BEST DEAL @ AUTOLAND INC!!!!
GST & PST not incl.
Dealer Permit #9927

Call Ed @ Autoland Inc for appt to view @ 204-338-2277

NEW...TEXT Ed 204-391-2255

Autoland Inc.
1683 Main @ Jefferson ( West Kildonan )
204-338-2277

NOTE:
Autoland has arranged competitive finance rates with EPIC Finance.

www.epicdealersolutions.ca

or go directly to our website

www.autolandcars.ca

to apply for financing.

Vehicle Features

Engine Immobilizer
Body-coloured door handles
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Front fog lamps
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Window grid antenna
Air filtration
PERIMETER ALARM
3.73 Axle Ratio
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Rear-wheel drive
110 amp alternator
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
64-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
65 L Fuel Tank
Curtain 1st Row Airbags
Driver And Passenger Side Airbag Head Extension
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination and Driver Auxiliary Mirror
Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder w/Dual CVVT -inc: Turbocharged
Fixed Rear Windows
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Wing Spoiler
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Front Bucket Seats -inc: passenger side walk-in assist, up/down/tilt adjustable front seat headrests, active front headrests w/anti-whiplash
Tires: 225/40VR19 89Y Fr. & 245/40VR19 94Y Rr. -inc: High Performance, summer compound, Bridgestone Potenza RE050A
Wheels: 19" x 8.0J Fr. & 19" x 8.5J Rr. Alloy -inc: Dark graphite finish
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Player -inc: 170-watt, 6 speakers (Autonet) (2 front door, 2 rear, 2 tweeters), multi-information display included in centre stack (located above audio system), iPod/USB/auxiliary input jacks (centre console), XM shark-fin antenn...

Autoland Inc

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

