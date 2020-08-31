2014 Hyundai Genesis

Vehicle Features

Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles Suspension Sport tuned suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Front fog lamps Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features PERIMETER ALARM 3.73 Axle Ratio Driver foot rest Front map lights Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Transmission: 6-Speed Manual Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fixed Rear Head Restraints Rear-wheel drive 110 amp alternator Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Light tinted glass LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Automatic Air Conditioning Cargo Area Concealed Storage Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Aluminum Spare Wheel Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Grille w/Chrome Bar Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents 64-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 65 L Fuel Tank Curtain 1st Row Airbags Driver And Passenger Side Airbag Head Extension Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination and Driver Auxiliary Mirror Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder w/Dual CVVT -inc: Turbocharged Fixed Rear Windows Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Wing Spoiler Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Front Bucket Seats -inc: passenger side walk-in assist, up/down/tilt adjustable front seat headrests, active front headrests w/anti-whiplash Tires: 225/40VR19 89Y Fr. & 245/40VR19 94Y Rr. -inc: High Performance, summer compound, Bridgestone Potenza RE050A Wheels: 19" x 8.0J Fr. & 19" x 8.5J Rr. Alloy -inc: Dark graphite finish FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Player -inc: 170-watt, 6 speakers (Autonet) (2 front door, 2 rear, 2 tweeters), multi-information display included in centre stack (located above audio system), iPod/USB/auxiliary input jacks (centre console), XM shark-fin antenn...

