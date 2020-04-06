Menu
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4L

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4L

Location

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 193,496KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4846038
  • VIN: 5XYZU3LB7EG125699
Exterior Colour
Brown
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

NICELY LOADED 2014 HYUNDAI SANTA FE AVAILABLE NOW! AUTO, 4CYL, FWD, FUEL EFFICIENT, HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS, BLUETOOTH, AM/FM/CD, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, MIRRORS, ALARM AND KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOYS, GOOD TIRES, NICE SHAPE INSIDE AND OUT, CLEAN TITLE, FRESH SAFETY, CARFAX HISTORY REPORT INCLUDED.





*****VALUE PRICED $10,999 +TAX*****

*****VIEW AT 1601 NIAKWA RD. EAST*****

****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008****



INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: driver, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor, Antenna type: diversity, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback, Radio: AM/FM, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Total speakers: 6, Watts: 172, ABS: 4-wheel, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 12.6, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 1.1, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 11.9, Rear brake type: disc, Rear brake width: 0.4, Armrests: rear center folding with storage, Door sill trim: scuff plate, Door trim: cloth, Floor material: carpet, Interior accents: metallic-tone, Shift knob trim: urethane, Steering wheel trim: urethane, Assist handle: front, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release, One-touch windows: 1, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: manual day/night, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Storage: accessory hook, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Liftgate window: fixed, Rear door type: liftgate, Axle ratio: 3.65, Alternator: 130 amps, Door handle color: chrome, Exhaust tip color: chrome, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: chrome, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear spoiler: roofline, Window trim: black, Infotainment: Blue Link, Clock, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Gauge: tachometer, Trip computer, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level, Headlights: halogen, Taillights: LED rear center, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding, Active head restraints: dual front, Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front, Energy absorbing steering column, Hood buckling creases, Impact absorbing bumpers, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: height, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments, Rear headrests: adjustable, Rear seat folding: flat, Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench, Upholstery: cloth, 2-stage unlocking doors, Anti-theft system: alarm with remote, Power door locks, Hill descent control, Hill holder control, Stability control, Traction control, Steering ratio: 15, Turns lock-to-lock: 2.90, Front shock type: twin-tube gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar: diameter 26 mm, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 21 mm, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Driver assistance app: roadside assistance, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheels: alloy, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Power windows, Rear privacy glass, Rear wiper: intermittent, Solar-tinted glass: front, Window defogger: rear

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Hill Descent Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Front air conditioning
  • Air filtration
Seating
  • Upholstery: Cloth
Windows
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • digital odometer
  • Energy absorbing steering column
  • Hood buckling creases
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Rear Brake Type: Disc
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • Impact Absorbing Bumpers
  • Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments
  • One-Touch Windows: 1
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front seat type: bucket
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Side airbags: front
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Wheels: alloy
  • Rear vents: second row
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Knee airbags: driver
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
  • Antenna type: diversity
  • In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
  • Satellite radio: SiriusXM
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Overhead console: front
  • Reading lights: front
  • Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
  • Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
  • Rear spoiler color: body-color
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Seatbelt force limiters: front
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Rear headrests: adjustable
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Rear suspension classification: independent
  • Rear suspension type: multi-link
  • Wireless data link: Bluetooth
  • Spare tire size: temporary
  • Tire type: all season
  • Rear wiper: intermittent
  • Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
  • Liftgate window: fixed
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Mirror color: body-color
  • Rear bumper color: body-color
  • Active head restraints: dual front
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Spare wheel type: steel
  • Armrests: rear center folding with storage
  • Grille color: chrome
  • Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
  • Front struts: MacPherson
  • Front suspension type: lower control arms
  • Center console: front console with armrest and storage
  • Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
  • Floor material: carpet
  • Front wipers: variable intermittent
  • Hill holder control
  • Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
  • Power windows: lockout button
  • Window trim: black
  • Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
  • Crumple zones: front
  • Front air conditioning zones: single
  • Taillights: LED rear center
  • Driver seat manual adjustments: height
  • Exhaust tip color: chrome
  • Seatbelt warning sensor: front
  • Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
  • Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
  • Assist handle: front
  • Front brake diameter: 12.6
  • Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
  • Rear brake diameter: 11.9
  • Rear spoiler: roofline
  • Turns lock-to-lock: 2.90
  • Door handle color: chrome
  • Rear seat folding: flat
  • Total speakers: 6
  • Rear brake width: 0.4
  • Door trim: cloth
  • Front shock type: twin-tube gas
  • Shift knob trim: urethane
  • Steering wheel trim: urethane
  • Door sill trim: scuff plate
  • Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release
  • Storage: accessory hook
  • Alternator: 130 amps
  • Interior accents: metallic-tone
  • Steering ratio: 15
  • Front brake width: 1.1
  • Solar-tinted glass: front
  • Headlights: halogen
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Watts: 172
  • Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 21 mm
  • Infotainment: Blue Link
  • Front stabilizer bar: diameter 26 mm
  • Axle ratio: 3.65
  • Rearview mirror: manual day/night

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

