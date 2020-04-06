1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3
204-509-0008
+ taxes & licensing
NICELY LOADED 2014 HYUNDAI SANTA FE AVAILABLE NOW! AUTO, 4CYL, FWD, FUEL EFFICIENT, HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS, BLUETOOTH, AM/FM/CD, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, MIRRORS, ALARM AND KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOYS, GOOD TIRES, NICE SHAPE INSIDE AND OUT, CLEAN TITLE, FRESH SAFETY, CARFAX HISTORY REPORT INCLUDED.
INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: driver, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor, Antenna type: diversity, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback, Radio: AM/FM, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Total speakers: 6, Watts: 172, ABS: 4-wheel, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 12.6, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 1.1, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 11.9, Rear brake type: disc, Rear brake width: 0.4, Armrests: rear center folding with storage, Door sill trim: scuff plate, Door trim: cloth, Floor material: carpet, Interior accents: metallic-tone, Shift knob trim: urethane, Steering wheel trim: urethane, Assist handle: front, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release, One-touch windows: 1, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: manual day/night, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Storage: accessory hook, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Liftgate window: fixed, Rear door type: liftgate, Axle ratio: 3.65, Alternator: 130 amps, Door handle color: chrome, Exhaust tip color: chrome, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: chrome, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear spoiler: roofline, Window trim: black, Infotainment: Blue Link, Clock, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Gauge: tachometer, Trip computer, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level, Headlights: halogen, Taillights: LED rear center, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding, Active head restraints: dual front, Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front, Energy absorbing steering column, Hood buckling creases, Impact absorbing bumpers, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: height, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments, Rear headrests: adjustable, Rear seat folding: flat, Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench, Upholstery: cloth, 2-stage unlocking doors, Anti-theft system: alarm with remote, Power door locks, Hill descent control, Hill holder control, Stability control, Traction control, Steering ratio: 15, Turns lock-to-lock: 2.90, Front shock type: twin-tube gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar: diameter 26 mm, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 21 mm, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Driver assistance app: roadside assistance, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheels: alloy, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Power windows, Rear privacy glass, Rear wiper: intermittent, Solar-tinted glass: front, Window defogger: rear
