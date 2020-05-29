2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Media / Nav / Comm Compass

Integrated roof antenna Safety Driver Knee Airbag

Rear child safety locks Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Chrome Grille Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Exterior Front fog lamps

Steel spare wheel Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness

CHROME DOOR HANDLES

Rear Parking Sensors

PERIMETER ALARM

Locking glove box

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

130 amp alternator

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Permanent locking hubs

Front Cupholder

digital signal processor

Carpet Floor Trim

Electronic Transfer Case

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Digital/Analog Display

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

Valet Function

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip

Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown

Chrome Side Windows Trim

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Systems Monitor

4 12V DC Power Outlets

54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

66 L Fuel Tank

Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Axle Ratio 3.51

Engine: 2.0L Turbo-GDI DOHC 16-Valve I4

Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

GVWR: 2,350 kgs

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts

Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar support

Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Leather/Piano Black Gear Shift Knob

Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel

Roof Rack Rails Only

Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Transmission w/Oil Cooler

Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control

Streaming Audio

Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC & OD -inc: Active ECO System, lock-up torque converter and manual shift mode

Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Tires: P235/55 R19

Wheels: 19" Hyper Silver Aluminum Alloy

