2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

- Media / Nav / Comm
- Compass
- Integrated roof antenna
- Safety
- Driver Knee Airbag
- Rear child safety locks
- Windows
- Trim
- Powertrain
- Exterior
- Front fog lamps
- Steel spare wheel
- Suspension
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Convenience
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Comfort
- Additional Features
- Trailer Wiring Harness
- CHROME DOOR HANDLES
- Rear Parking Sensors
- PERIMETER ALARM
- Locking glove box
- Driver foot rest
- Front map lights
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- 130 amp alternator
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Permanent locking hubs
- Front Cupholder
- digital signal processor
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Electronic Transfer Case
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Digital/Analog Display
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- Valet Function
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
- Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
- Chrome Side Windows Trim
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Systems Monitor
- 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- 54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- 66 L Fuel Tank
- Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
- Axle Ratio 3.51
- Engine: 2.0L Turbo-GDI DOHC 16-Valve I4
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- GVWR: 2,350 kgs
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
- Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar support
- Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
- Leather/Piano Black Gear Shift Knob
- Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
- Roof Rack Rails Only
- Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Transmission w/Oil Cooler
- Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
- Streaming Audio
- Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
- Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC & OD -inc: Active ECO System, lock-up torque converter and manual shift mode
- Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Tires: P235/55 R19
- Wheels: 19" Hyper Silver Aluminum Alloy
