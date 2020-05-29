Menu
$12,980

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport SE

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport SE

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

$12,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 160,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5132897
  • Stock #: 1536
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLA5EG171304
Exterior Colour
White
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

IN STOCK!

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Integrated roof antenna
Safety
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Rear child safety locks
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Steel spare wheel
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Convenience
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Trailer Wiring Harness
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • Rear Parking Sensors
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Locking glove box
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • 130 amp alternator
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Front Cupholder
  • digital signal processor
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Digital/Analog Display
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • Valet Function
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
  • Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • 4 12V DC Power Outlets
  • 54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • 66 L Fuel Tank
  • Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
  • Axle Ratio 3.51
  • Engine: 2.0L Turbo-GDI DOHC 16-Valve I4
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • GVWR: 2,350 kgs
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
  • Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar support
  • Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Leather/Piano Black Gear Shift Knob
  • Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
  • Roof Rack Rails Only
  • Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Transmission w/Oil Cooler
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
  • Streaming Audio
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
  • Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC & OD -inc: Active ECO System, lock-up torque converter and manual shift mode
  • Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Tires: P235/55 R19
  • Wheels: 19" Hyper Silver Aluminum Alloy

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

