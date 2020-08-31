Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

71,375 KM

Details Description Features

$16,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,880

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

Contact Seller
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Premium Locally Owned

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Premium Locally Owned

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$16,880

+ taxes & licensing

71,375KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5731734
  • Stock #: F3KGNR
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB9EG187630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,375 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Blue 6 Speakers, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Power driver seat, Power windows, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.


Recent Arrival! 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic and Overdrive AWD


Reviews:
* Owner-stated plusses include great feature content for the money, loads of power on models with the higher-output engines, a slick and responsive AWD system with a traction-enhancing Lock mode, and good overall ride quality, comfort, and flexibility. The panoramic sunroof is a feature content favourite amongst many owners. Source: autoTRADER.ca


Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment! Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you don't buy ours! We don't charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges. We provide a free Carfax vehicle report and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.


We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy. Please contact us with the phone number provided above. Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model. Plus taxes OAC.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
rear window defogger
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Honda West

2017 Subaru Forester...
 64,566 KM
$21,990 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic LX
 57,000 KM
$17,971 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic LX ...
 44,124 KM
$16,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory