2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Windows rear window defogger Seating Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag 6 spd automatic transmission Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat

