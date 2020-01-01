Menu
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

94,447 KM

Details

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Limited AWD | LOADED!

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Limited AWD | LOADED!

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

94,447KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6269514
  Stock #: F3PRKE
  VIN: KM8SNDHF5EU062130

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,447 KM

Vehicle Description

This Local 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Limited AWD just came in on trade! It's powered by a 3.3L V6 DGI DOHC and 6-Speed Automatic Transmission with Shiftronic

It's equipped with features such as Panoramic Sunroof, Heated and Cooled Leather seats, Power Tailgate, Back up camera, Push start button, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Air conditioning, Cruise control, and so much more!

This Santa Fe also has No Reported Accidents!


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Bluetooth
3RD ROW SEATING
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Driver Side Airbag
Blind spot sensor
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Blind Spot
Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Euroflange Alloy
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire

