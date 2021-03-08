Menu
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

93,423 KM

Details Description Features

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Premium 2.0T | Heated Seats | Heated Steering |

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Premium 2.0T | Heated Seats | Heated Steering |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 6683993
  2. 6683993
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

93,423KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6683993
  • Stock #: F3VT39
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLA2EG208566

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3VT39
  • Mileage 93,423 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Driver Side Airbag
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy
integrated SiriusXM w/3 month trial subscription
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Turbocharged Engine
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine
Radio: AM/FM/CD/SiriusXM/MP3 Audio System -inc: full dot LCD screen
6 speakers (2 1" tweeters
2 6.5" front speakers and 2 6.5 " rear speakers)
iPod/USB/3.5mm aux jack front centre console mounted and Bl

