+ taxes & licensing
204-977-6873
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
204-977-6873
+ taxes & licensing
Looking for a value priced, very well equipped SUV with All-Wheel Drive? Check out this locally owned & serviced 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe that just arrived on trade in popular 2.0T SE trim! This beautiful Frost White Pearl Santa Fe is loaded with heated front AND rear leather seating, back-up camera, a huge panoramic sunroof, power tailgate, heated steering wheel and 19 inch rims! AS an added bonus, we've just installed 4 brand new tires on this budget friendly SUV!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8