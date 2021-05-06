Menu
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

95,917 KM

$15,944

+ tax & licensing
Sport Luxury | Heated Seats & Steering | Panoramic Sunroof |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$15,944

+ taxes & licensing

95,917KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7137532
  • Stock #: F41DM6
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB9EG134068

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour MOONSTONE SILVER
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,917 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


Odometer is 22145 kilometers below market average!

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 Luxury 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic and Overdrive AWD Moonstone Silver

-New Tires
-Exterior Parking Camera Rear
-Front dual zone A/C
-Front fog lights
-Fully automatic headlights
-Heated Front Bucket Seats
-Heated rear seats
-Heated steering wheel
-Power moonroof
-Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SiriusXM/MP3 Audio System
-Rear Parking Sensors
-Sun blinds.

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Panoramic Sunroof
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
MEMORY MIRRORS
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy
iPod/USB/3.5mm aux jack front centre console mounted
integrated SiriusXM w/3 month trial subscription
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Blind Spot
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine
Multi-Zone
2 6.5" front speakers and 2 6.5 " rear speakers)
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SiriusXM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers (2 1" tweeters
Bluetooth hands-free ph

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

