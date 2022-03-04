2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

$16,980 + taxes & licensing 9 8 , 6 4 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8593418

8593418 Stock #: 2913

2913 VIN: 5XYZUDLA1EG225052

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 98,646 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.