2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

162,659 KM

Details Description Features

$17,628

+ tax & licensing
$17,628

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport SE

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport SE

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$17,628

+ taxes & licensing

162,659KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8910904
  • Stock #: F4KCMX
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLA6EG174275

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4KCMX
  • Mileage 162,659 KM

Vehicle Description

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.
All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection, full tank of fuel on delivery, service records if available and Carfax report.
Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
66 L Fuel Tank
Axle Ratio 3.51
Engine: 2.0L Turbo-GDI DOHC 16-Valve I4
GVWR: 2,350 kgs
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC & OD -inc: Active ECO System, lock-up torque converter and manual shift mode
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
Spoiler
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Tires: P235/55 R19
Wheels: 19" Hyper Silver Aluminum Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Compass
rear window defogger
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Locking glove box
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar support
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Mirrors
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Streaming Audio
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

