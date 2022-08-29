$23,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe
SPORT PREMIUM
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$23,500
- Listing ID: 9202135
- Stock #: 22441
- VIN: 5XYZUDLB6EG152396
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White[Frost White Pearl]
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 67,196 KM
Vehicle Description
Hi friend! The automotive industry has seen many changes over the last 30ish months. What issues? Chip shortages, supply chain issues, rising interest rates, low inventory supply and rising fuel prices have played a major role in changing car shopping forever. Its tough to imagine that we live in a time when the average used car price in Canada is slightly above $37,000 based on the 120,000 used cars listed for sale on dealers lots across the country (as per Canadian Black Book). At Ride Time, we have always prided ourselves on carrying what todays shoppers want and need. For most people in our society, especially in the Prairies, a vehicle is a necessity. If you are anything like todays shoppers you want something that is reliable, fuel efficient, has affordable payments and priced below $30,000. As a Used Car Dealer, we have the luxury of stocking what we want as we dont have a manufacturer stuffing us full of things that no one wants. Many dealership car lots look like a movie theatre parking lot on Thursdays at 10 am. Our buyer works day and night to keep our lot full and this is why, on average, we stock 100ish vehicles under $30,000 at all times. Recent reports show that low new supply on in-demand vehicles will extend at least into 2024 with MSRPs continuing to rise as inflation continues to increase the cost of the raw materials needed to build the vehicles. This will cause demand for affordable, fuel-efficient vehicles to remain at record levels for the foreseeable future. Just like any other good or service, when demand is high, and supply is low the price/cost of that good or service increases. For the last 30+ months weve recommended to our customers that if they see a vehicle they like (from our dealership or not), at a price they can afford, they should buy it immediately as prices could get much worse before they normalize. At Ride Time, we offer vehicles that are reconditioned above the industry norm AND they are priced below market with the use of 3rd party software. Those two things alone are enough to make our customers say WOW! but believe it or not we offer A LOT more! All our vehicles come with a fresh Manitoba Safety, a FREE CarFax history report, our Oil 4 Life Program (approx. $200/year savings), WE DO NOT SELL REBUILT/SALVAGE VEHICLES, and we are the ONLY dealer in Manitoba where you get AIR MILES® Reward Miles! You can also build penny perfect payments on any vehicle and/or BUY ONLINE for a contactless experience at https://fast.ridetime.ca. We thank you for giving us the chance to earn your business! For 24/7 support, seriously, you can TEXT US at 204-789-1639 or contact us on Facebook Messenger https://m.me/ridetime. We LOVE and NEED trade-ins! To apply for financing on this vehicle or any of our used cars please visit https://fast.ridetime.ca/pre_approve. Dont live anywhere close to us? NO PROBLEM! We have and will ship all over the world! Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, AWD, 3 Free Months of Sirius Satellite Radio w/ Purchase, Save on Fuel!, Manitoba Safety Certified, We LOVE Trade-Ins!, Hand Selected Used Cars, Priced Below Market w/ Technology!, Connect with us on Facebook Messenger 24/7 https://m.me/ridetime!, We are the ONLY dealer in Manitoba where you get AIR MILES Reward Miles®!, All of our vehicles come with our "Oil 4 Life" Program (approx $200/year savings), FREE CarFax History Report on ALL Vehicles!, Text Us 24/7 at 204-400-1965, Apply for Financing on This Vehicle: https://fast.ridetime.ca/pre_approve, 17" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, CD player, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Rear window defroster, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 Premium AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic and Overdrive 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V Frost White Pearl WHY BUY FROM RIDE TIME? AIR MILES: We are the ONLY dealer in Manitoba who offers you AIR MILES. You can earn AIR MILES when you spend money on service and parts in our auto shop, or when you purchase a vehicle from us. SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION GUARANTEED: We employ certified and trained technicians to inspect every inch of our used vehicles. Not only do all of our cars meet Manitoba safety requirements, but they're also "Ride Time Certified" too. All of our vehicles are certified above and beyond the standards that the province requires and if you are from another province, we will ensure that your vehicle passes the safety standards of your residence province before we ship your vehicle. USED CARS IN THE BEST CONDITION: Used cars aren't new but they're new to you! We employ the country's top talent in our detailing department. When you get a car from us, we'll shampoo, wash, wax and detail it using the latest tools and industry-leading equipment. BEST PRICES GUARANTEED: We were one of the first used car dealers in Canada to use third-party software to price all of our inventory. Our inventory is always priced below market value ensuring our customers get an amazing deal. You can keep your hard-earned cash, but still, get a fantastic deal on an used car. FAIR TRADE-INS WITH NO RUNAROUND: We don't believe in messing around when it comes to vehicle pricing. We will always properly price your trade-in, using industry-standard metrics and benchmarks. In fact, we are so confident that we price your car properly that we will buy it from you regardless of whether or not you purchase a vehicle from us! NON-COMMISSIONED SALES STAFF: When our company was founded back in 2007, we wanted to focus on caring for our customers and fulfilling their needs not our bottom line. That's why none of our sales staff are paid on commission. Our sales staff works as a team and we take care of you from the time you step into our door, to the moment you drive off in your car. With no finance department selling items you don't need, or pushy sales staff, you can be sure you'll get great service. EXTRA BONUSES: On top of all of our other offerings, we have a number of great additional benefits! Every car you purchase from us gets enrolled in our "Oil 4 Life" program*. As long as you own it, we will cover the cost of oil changes*. You will also be enrolled in our referral program. Earn $300 every time you refer anyone who buys a vehicle from us! Finally, we offer to ship to customers all over the world no country is off limits! And we offer free airport pick-up to customers who fly into Winnipeg to buy their vehicles. *For all regular cars and trucks. Diesel vehicles are extra.
