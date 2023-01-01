Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

115,544 KM

Details Description Features

$17,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,994

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Luxury Panoramic Sunroof | Rear Camera | Heated Steering

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Luxury Panoramic Sunroof | Rear Camera | Heated Steering

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 9473259
  2. 9473259
  3. 9473259
  4. 9473259
  5. 9473259
Contact Seller

$17,994

+ taxes & licensing

115,544KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9473259
  • Stock #: F4WEHG
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB1EG172457

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4WEHG
  • Mileage 115,544 KM

Vehicle Description

Key Features and Safety features
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Front and Rear Seats
- Bluetooth
- 6 Speaker Audio System
- Rearview Camera
- Rear Parking Assist
- Panoramic Sunroof

And More!
The destination for you and your familys automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call us at 204-633-2420 or go to birchwoodhyundai.com to get started
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
66 L Fuel Tank
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Axle Ratio 3.648
Engine: 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC
GVWR: 2,300 kgs
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC & OD -inc: Active ECO System, lock-up torque converter and manual shift mode
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
Spoiler
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Temporary spare tire
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Tires: P235/65 R17
Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Compass
rear window defogger
Heated rear seats
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Passenger Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar support, driver's seat memory and 4-way power passenger seat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Streaming Audio
Anti-Starter
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver Side Airbag
6 spd automatic transmission
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
iPod/USB/3.5mm aux jack front centre console mounted
integrated SiriusXM w/3 month trial subscription
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
2 6.5" front speakers and 2 6.5 " rear speakers)
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SiriusXM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers (2 1" tweeters
Bluetooth hands-free ph

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 119,234 KM
$10,994 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Sonata ...
 17,008 KM
$37,791 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 51,270 KM
$20,993 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory