2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

$17,994 + taxes & licensing 1 1 5 , 5 4 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9473259

9473259 Stock #: F4WEHG

F4WEHG VIN: 5XYZUDLB1EG172457

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Titanium Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4WEHG

Mileage 115,544 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs 130 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 66 L Fuel Tank Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Axle Ratio 3.648 Engine: 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC GVWR: 2,300 kgs Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC & OD -inc: Active ECO System, lock-up torque converter and manual shift mode Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Temporary spare tire CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Chrome Side Windows Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Tires: P235/65 R17 Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering Compass rear window defogger Heated rear seats Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Locking glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Passenger Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar support, driver's seat memory and 4-way power passenger seat FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control Driver Knee Airbag Rear Parking Sensors Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Blind Spot Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Integrated roof antenna digital signal processor Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Streaming Audio Additional Features Anti-Starter ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Side Airbag 6 spd automatic transmission Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor iPod/USB/3.5mm aux jack front centre console mounted integrated SiriusXM w/3 month trial subscription Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission 2 6.5" front speakers and 2 6.5 " rear speakers) Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SiriusXM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers (2 1" tweeters Bluetooth hands-free ph

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.