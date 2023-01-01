2014 Hyundai Sonata

$14,500 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 3 , 1 6 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9966899

9966899 Stock #: 23209

23209 VIN: 5NPEB4AC4EH894885

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White[Glacier White Pearl Mica]

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23209

Mileage 113,163 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.