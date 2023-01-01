Menu
2014 Hyundai Tucson

143,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,977

+ tax & licensing
GLS

Location

143,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10331340
  • Stock #: F57YAW
  • VIN: KM8JU3AG2EU829315

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ash Black Mica
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # F57YAW
  • Mileage 143,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy from Birchwood Kia Regent? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
Free CARFAX history report
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Service records if available

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make, and model.

Call us at 204-667-9993 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

Dealer permit #4176
Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.195 Axle Ratio
58 L Fuel Tank
68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,040 kgs (4,497 lbs)
Engine: 2.4L I4 16V DOHC w/CVVT
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Active ECO System, lock-up torque converter and manual shift mode

Exterior

Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Bodyside Cladding
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: P225/60R17 -inc: low rolling resistance
Wheels: 17 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
2-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat, active head restraints (adjustable up/down/sliding) and seatback pockets
Passenger Seat
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Media / Nav / Comm

1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Streaming Audio
Radio: AM/FM/Satellite/CD/MP3 -inc: 6 speakers (2 front-door-mounted speakers, 2 tweeters and 2 rear speakers), 160 watts (max, 40 watt x 4 channels), iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console), roof mounted antenna w/AM/FM/XM reception, steer...

Additional Features

Driver memory
A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control
Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Stow ft.n Go Manual Fold Into Floor
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: Electric

