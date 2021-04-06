Menu
2014 Hyundai Tucson

78,117 KM

$15,985

+ tax & licensing
GLS Leather! Sunroof! Loaded!

Location

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

78,117KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6833921
  • Stock #: F3WCP9
  • VIN: KM8JUCAG5EU914374

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Silver Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3WCP9
  • Mileage 78,117 KM

Vehicle Description

This is a fantastic locally owned Tucson. This vehicle was well taken care of by the previous owner and is equipped with loads of useful features. Come take this one for a drive before it is gone.
Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-897-6464. Open 24/7 at winnipegmini.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Steering
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console)
Wheels: 17 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy
160 watts (max
2 tweeters and 2 rear speakers)
40 watt x 4 channels)
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Radio: AM/FM/Satellite/CD/MP3 -inc: 6 speakers (2 front-door-mounted speakers
roof mounted antenna w/AM/FM/XM reception

