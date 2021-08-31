2014 Hyundai Veloster

Sale $13,992 + taxes & licensing 7 1 , 5 8 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

F48BMR VIN: KMHTC6AD3EU191174

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Boston Red Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Stock # F48BMR

Mileage 71,587 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Front Wheel Drive Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs 90 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 50 L Fuel Tank 45-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 1.6L 16-Valve 4-Cylinder GDI DOHC w/6AT -inc: Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing (D-CVVT) Transmission: 6-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch -inc: ignition key interlock system, electronic shift lock system, Hillstart Assist Control w/steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters; Clutch type: dry dual plate w/dual diaphragm spring Exterior Fog Lights Panoramic Sunroof Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Black Side Windows Trim Grille w/Chrome Bar Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Wheels: 18" x 7.5J Aluminum Alloy -inc: painted inserts Tires: P215/40R18 Silica -inc: compact spare (T125/80D15) Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Heated Mirrors 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Back-Up Camera Rear Parking Sensors Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Child safety rear door locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Interior Cruise Control rear window defogger Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer glove box Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Front centre armrest w/storage Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Driver And Passenger Door Bins Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats 2 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination 4-Way Passenger Seat 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat w/adjustable head restraints, driver's seat power lumbar support, 4-way adjustable front passenger seat w/adjustable head restraint, driver's seat height adjustable (pump device) and front pa... 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Rear Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Window grid antenna digital signal processor Streaming Audio Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Dimension Premium Audio -inc: LG high resolution 7" touchscreen navigation system, 450-watt (45W x 10 channels), 8 speakers (2 front-door-mounted speakers, 2 tweeters, 1 centre speaker, 2 rear speakers and 1 subwoofer), external ... Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Windows Sunroof Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Anti-Starter Navigation System Rear View Camera Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals 6 spd automatic transmission Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Air Conditioning-Front Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Windows-Power Seat Trim-Cloth Parking Aid Sensor Dual Shift Mode Transmission Telephone-Bluetooth Connection Audio Aux Input

