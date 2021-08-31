Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Hyundai Veloster

71,587 KM

Details Description Features

$13,992

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,992

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
2014 Hyundai Veloster

2014 Hyundai Veloster

w/Tech Bluetooth, Nav, Moonroof, Heated steering/seats

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Hyundai Veloster

w/Tech Bluetooth, Nav, Moonroof, Heated steering/seats

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. 7812612
  2. 7812612
Contact Seller
Sale

$13,992

+ taxes & licensing

71,587KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7812612
  • Stock #: F48BMR
  • VIN: KMHTC6AD3EU191174

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Boston Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # F48BMR
  • Mileage 71,587 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
90 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
50 L Fuel Tank
45-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 1.6L 16-Valve 4-Cylinder GDI DOHC w/6AT -inc: Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing (D-CVVT)
Transmission: 6-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch -inc: ignition key interlock system, electronic shift lock system, Hillstart Assist Control w/steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters; Clutch type: dry dual plate w/dual diaphragm spring
Fog Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Black Side Windows Trim
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Wheels: 18" x 7.5J Aluminum Alloy -inc: painted inserts
Tires: P215/40R18 Silica -inc: compact spare (T125/80D15)
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Child safety rear door locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
4-Way Passenger Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat w/adjustable head restraints, driver's seat power lumbar support, 4-way adjustable front passenger seat w/adjustable head restraint, driver's seat height adjustable (pump device) and front pa...
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Rear Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Window grid antenna
digital signal processor
Streaming Audio
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Dimension Premium Audio -inc: LG high resolution 7" touchscreen navigation system, 450-watt (45W x 10 channels), 8 speakers (2 front-door-mounted speakers, 2 tweeters, 1 centre speaker, 2 rear speakers and 1 subwoofer), external ...
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Sunroof
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Air Conditioning-Front
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Windows-Power
Seat Trim-Cloth
Parking Aid Sensor
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Telephone-Bluetooth Connection
Audio Aux Input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

2015 Ford Focus SE B...
 65,436 KM
$13,992 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Rogue SV...
 17,373 KM
$32,791 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue SV...
 62,121 KM
$25,291 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory