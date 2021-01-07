Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Infiniti Q50

76,116 KM

Details Description Features

$19,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,000

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

Contact Seller
2014 Infiniti Q50

2014 Infiniti Q50

Premium AWD w/Navigation *Local Trade*

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Infiniti Q50

Premium AWD w/Navigation *Local Trade*

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

  1. 6603884
  2. 6603884
  3. 6603884
  4. 6603884
  5. 6603884
  6. 6603884
Contact Seller

$19,000

+ taxes & licensing

76,116KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6603884
  • Stock #: 201221

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Venetian Ruby Pearl Metallic
  • Interior Colour Stone
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,116 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a budget friendly luxury sedan with low KM and lots of features? Here it is! This locally owned & serviced 2014 Infiniti Q50 just arrived on trade in Premium All-Wheel Drive trim. You get lots of features including: heated leather seating, navigation, sunroof, rear view camera and push button start!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Audi Winnipeg

2016 Acura MDX Tech ...
 94,137 KM
$29,000 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 Larami...
 12,253 KM
$63,000 + tax & lic
2019 Subaru Legacy S...
 33,930 KM
$27,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

Call Dealer

204-977-XXXX

(click to show)

204-977-6873

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory