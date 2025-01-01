Menu
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need! At Birchwood Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood Infiniti and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Infiniti to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086 Dealer permit #0086

2014 Infiniti Q60

97,667 KM

Details Description

$24,992

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Infiniti Q60

Coupe Accident Free | Low KMS

12880220

2014 Infiniti Q60

Coupe Accident Free | Low KMS

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$24,992

+ taxes & licensing

Used
97,667KM
VIN JN1CV6EL0EM132358

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Asgard Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F6BP1E
  • Mileage 97,667 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Infiniti Q60