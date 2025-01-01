$24,992+ taxes & licensing
2014 Infiniti Q60
Coupe Accident Free | Low KMS
Location
Birchwood Infiniti
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3390
$24,992
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Asgard Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F6BP1E
- Mileage 97,667 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD | Leather | Bluetooth | Heated seats | Back-up camera
Discover luxury and performance in this 2014 Infiniti Q60 Coupe. With its sleek Asgard Grey Metallic exterior and powerful 3.7L engine, this AWD beauty offers a perfect blend of style and capability.
- Low mileage at only 97,667 km
- All-Wheel Drive for superior handling
- Nappa leather seat trim for premium comfort
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Bluetooth connectivity for seamless integration
- RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera for added safety
- Heated Power Front Seats with memory settings
Experience the Infiniti difference today. Schedule a test drive at Birchwood Nissan and feel the thrill of this exceptional Q60 Coupe. Our team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through a seamless purchasing process. Don't miss this opportunity contact us now!
At Birchwood Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning.
Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood Infiniti and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Infiniti to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer permit #0086
Vehicle Features
204-261-3390