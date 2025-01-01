Menu
AWD | Leather | Bluetooth | Heated seats | Back-up camera Discover luxury and performance in this 2014 Infiniti Q60 Coupe. With its sleek Asgard Grey Metallic exterior and powerful 3.7L engine, this AWD beauty offers a perfect blend of style and capability. - Low mileage at only 97,667 km - All-Wheel Drive for superior handling - Nappa leather seat trim for premium comfort - Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning - Bluetooth connectivity for seamless integration - RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera for added safety - Heated Power Front Seats with memory settings Experience the Infiniti difference today. Schedule a test drive at Birchwood Nissan and feel the thrill of this exceptional Q60 Coupe. Our team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through a seamless purchasing process. Dont miss this opportunity contact us now! At Birchwood Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood Infiniti and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Infiniti to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086

2014 Infiniti Q60

97,667 KM

$24,992

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Infiniti Q60

Coupe Accident Free | Low KMS

12889250

2014 Infiniti Q60

Coupe Accident Free | Low KMS

Location

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3390

$24,992

+ taxes & licensing

Used
97,667KM
VIN JN1CV6EL0EM132358

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Asgard Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F6BP1E
  • Mileage 97,667 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD | Leather | Bluetooth | Heated seats | Back-up camera
Discover luxury and performance in this 2014 Infiniti Q60 Coupe. With its sleek Asgard Grey Metallic exterior and powerful 3.7L engine, this AWD beauty offers a perfect blend of style and capability.

- Low mileage at only 97,667 km
- All-Wheel Drive for superior handling
- Nappa leather seat trim for premium comfort
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Bluetooth connectivity for seamless integration
- RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera for added safety
- Heated Power Front Seats with memory settings

Experience the Infiniti difference today. Schedule a test drive at Birchwood Nissan and feel the thrill of this exceptional Q60 Coupe. Our team is ready to answer any questions and guide you through a seamless purchasing process. Don't miss this opportunity contact us now!
At Birchwood Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning.
Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood Infiniti and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Infiniti to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.

Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
aux audio input jack
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Nappa leather seat trim
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Birchwood Infiniti

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

$24,992

Birchwood Infiniti

204-261-3390

2014 Infiniti Q60