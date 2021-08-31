Menu
2014 Infiniti Q60

54,942 KM

$25,492

+ tax & licensing
$25,492

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2014 Infiniti Q60

2014 Infiniti Q60

Sport AWD, Nav, Memory seats, Sunroof, No accidents

2014 Infiniti Q60

Sport AWD, Nav, Memory seats, Sunroof, No accidents

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

$25,492

+ taxes & licensing

54,942KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7752492
  Stock #: F48F8F
  VIN: JN1CV6EL0EM132358

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Asgard Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 54,942 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
MEMORY MIRRORS
XM SATELLITE RADIO
Keyless Start
radio data system (RDS)
Driver Side Airbag
AM/FM/CD/MP3
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
7 Spd Automatic Transmission
Gasoline Fuel System
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: 18" Alloy w/Rich Silver Met Paint Finish -inc: chrome lug nuts
Radio: INFINITI Studio On Wheels by Bose -inc: premium audio w/11 speakers
drivers audio stage
FM diversity antenna (glass mounted)
7-inch colour display w/INFINITI controller
USB input plays

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

