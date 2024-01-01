2014 Jeep Cherokee

Menu
Local! Low KM! Key Features - Uconnect 5.0 colour touch screen radio - Steering wheel-mounted cruise control - Selec-Terrain Traction System - Electronic Stability Control - Electronic Roll Mitigation - Hill Start Assist - Trailer Sway Control With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate. Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs. Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle! Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark. Dealer permit #5686

88,895 KM

$14,998

+ tax & licensing
Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

VIN 1C4PJMAB1EW126133

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 88,895 KM

Vehicle Description

Local!
Low KM!
Key Features

- Uconnect 5.0 colour touch screen radio
- Steering wheel-mounted cruise control
- Selec-Terrain Traction System
- Electronic Stability Control
- Electronic Roll Mitigation
- Hill Start Assist
- Trailer Sway Control
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Normal Duty Suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
GVW/Payload Rating
Electronic Transfer Case
Engine: 2.4L I4 MultiAir
3.734 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
59.8 L Fuel Tank
Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
453.6 Kgs Maximum Payload

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black rear bumper
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Tires: 225/65R17 BSW AS
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim
Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares
Wheels: 17" x 7" Full Face Steel

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

