$14,900+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Cherokee
Sport
2014 Jeep Cherokee
Sport
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
$14,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 103,249 KM
Vehicle Description
Hit the road in style with this 2014 Jeep Cherokee Sport!
Rugged, reliable, and built for wherever life takes you. Perfect mix of comfort and capability, with only 103,000 KM!
Plenty of options; heated seats, AWD, bluetooth stereo, heated steering wheel with steering wheel controls, backup camera, Jeep ‘Active Drive System’, equipped with Cooper Discover All-Terrain Tires.
Don't miss out on this fantastic condition SUV! Freshly safety certified and recently serviced, priced to sell at only $14,900 plus taxes.
Contact Westside Sales Ltd., today to set up an appointment to view and test drive.
1461 Waverley Street. (204)-488-3793.
All vehicles are safety certified and serviced. Licensed technicians on staff.
Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around at the same location since 1985!
See our other great deals at www.westsidesales.ca
Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on Facebook and Instagram @westsidesale
DP#9491
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Westside Sales
Email Westside Sales
Westside Sales
Call Dealer
204-488-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-488-3793