Hit the road in style with this 2014 Jeep Cherokee Sport!
Rugged, reliable, and built for wherever life takes you. Perfect mix of comfort and capability, with only 103,000 KM!

Plenty of options; heated seats, AWD, bluetooth stereo, heated steering wheel with steering wheel controls, backup camera, Jeep 'Active Drive System', equipped with Cooper Discover All-Terrain Tires.

Dont miss out on this fantastic condition SUV! Freshly safety certified and recently serviced, priced to sell at only $14,900 plus taxes. 

 

Contact Westside Sales Ltd., today to set up an appointment to view and test drive.

 1461 Waverley Street. (204)-488-3793.

 All vehicles are safety certified and serviced. Licensed technicians on staff. 

Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... theres a reason we have been around at the same location since 1985!

 See our other great deals at www.westsidesales.ca 

Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on Facebook and Instagram @westsidesale 

 

DP#9491

2014 Jeep Cherokee

103,249 KM

Details Description Features

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
12464425

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
103,249KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4PJMAS2EW285095

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,249 KM

Vehicle Description

Hit the road in style with this 2014 Jeep Cherokee Sport!
Rugged, reliable, and built for wherever life takes you. Perfect mix of comfort and capability, with only 103,000 KM!

Plenty of options; heated seats, AWD, bluetooth stereo, heated steering wheel with steering wheel controls, backup camera, Jeep ‘Active Drive System’, equipped with Cooper Discover All-Terrain Tires.

Don't miss out on this fantastic condition SUV! Freshly safety certified and recently serviced, priced to sell at only $14,900 plus taxes. 

 

Contact Westside Sales Ltd., today to set up an appointment to view and test drive.

 1461 Waverley Street. (204)-488-3793.

 All vehicles are safety certified and serviced. Licensed technicians on staff. 

Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around at the same location since 1985!

 See our other great deals at www.westsidesales.ca 

Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on Facebook and Instagram @westsidesale 

 

DP#9491 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

