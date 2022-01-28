Menu
2014 Jeep Cherokee

192,141 KM

Details Description Features

$14,888

+ tax & licensing
$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

2014 Jeep Cherokee

2014 Jeep Cherokee

Limited

2014 Jeep Cherokee

Limited

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

192,141KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8219718
  • Stock #: 7262
  • VIN: 1C4PJMDS3EW237262

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 192,141 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 JEEP CHEROKEE LIMITED 3.2L V6 4X4

BACK-UP CAMERA, LEATHER, SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, MEMORY SEAT, WOOD TRIM, HEATED SEATS, POWER REAR HATCH, POWER LIFTGATE, 5 PASSENGER, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER LOCKS, ABS, POWER MIRRORS, AIR BAG, POWER STEERING, AIR CONDITIONING, FOG LIGHTS, POWER WINDOWS, HARD TOP, REMOTE START, HEATED MIRRORS, KEYLESS GO, AM/FM, MP3 CAPABILITY, SPOILER, BLUETOOTH, TRACTION CONTROL

___________________________________________________________________


Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive (204)888-4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg, MB!!! ___________________________________________________________________


We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C.

At Auto Excell - THE PRICE IS THE PRICE

___________________________________________________________________


Shop 24 hours a day at WWW.AUTOEXCELL.CA CALL (204) 888-4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

