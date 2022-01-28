$14,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-888-4070
2014 Jeep Cherokee
Limited
Location
Auto Excell
1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3
204-888-4070
$14,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8219718
- Stock #: 7262
- VIN: 1C4PJMDS3EW237262
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 192,141 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 JEEP CHEROKEE LIMITED 3.2L V6 4X4
BACK-UP CAMERA, LEATHER, SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, MEMORY SEAT, WOOD TRIM, HEATED SEATS, POWER REAR HATCH, POWER LIFTGATE, 5 PASSENGER, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER LOCKS, ABS, POWER MIRRORS, AIR BAG, POWER STEERING, AIR CONDITIONING, FOG LIGHTS, POWER WINDOWS, HARD TOP, REMOTE START, HEATED MIRRORS, KEYLESS GO, AM/FM, MP3 CAPABILITY, SPOILER, BLUETOOTH, TRACTION CONTROL
___________________________________________________________________
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive (204)888-4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg, MB!!! ___________________________________________________________________
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C.
At Auto Excell - THE PRICE IS THE PRICE
___________________________________________________________________
Shop 24 hours a day at WWW.AUTOEXCELL.CA CALL (204) 888-4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.