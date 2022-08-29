Menu
2014 Jeep Cherokee

174,167 KM

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

204-786-3811

Sport

Location

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

174,167KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9293020
  • Stock #: WSD-231931

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour True Blue Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 174,167 KM

Vehicle Description

This Vehicle is being Sold as Traded (As-Is), a Safety Inspection Report can be provided upon request. The McNaught difference, what is it? Service above and beyond. Every vehicle comes with a Free CarFax Report available on our website! We have an amazing staff and an incredible selection of new and used inventory so come on down to McNaught today and you can see for yourself OUR difference! If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us at www.mcnaught.com. We are located at 1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg MB. The advertised price does not include taxes.Visit us Today at Suite 1000-1717 Waverley Street!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
True Blue Pearlcoat
BLACK CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS
ENGINE: 2.4L I4 MULTIAIR (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24A -inc: Engine: 2.4L I4 MultiAir Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Jeep Active Drive I (STD)
3.734 AXLE RATIO (STD)

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

