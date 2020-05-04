Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Jeep Compass

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Jeep Compass

Sport

Location

Winnipeg Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 158,147KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4970553
  • Stock #: KN751698C
  • VIN: 1C4NJDAB2ED648983
Exterior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Cruise Control, Roof Rails!

According to Edmunds, the Jeep Compass can be an inexpensive way to get a Jeep that looks more expensive than it really is. This 2014 Jeep Compass is fresh on our lot in Winnipeg.

The Jeep Compass provides the capability and off-roading prowess you expect from a Jeep while offering the efficiency and practical size of a compact model. With this kind of capability, you're never left stranded and you never miss out on the fun. Traditional Jeep styling meets modern technology for an enjoyable ride every time. This SUV has 158,147 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Cruise Control, Roof Rails.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4NJDAB2ED648983.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.winnipegdodge.com/apply-now



Thank you for giving THE NEW WINNIPEG DODGE the opportunity to earn your business! We strive to give the best car buying experience along with the most aggressive pricing in the car industry! If you have any questions on this particular vehicle or any other vehicle, please check out our website at winnipegdodge.com. For immediate assistance call one of our sales associates at 204-774-4444. We are located at 3965 Portage ave. Unit 90 in the POINTE WEST AUTOMALL.

* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with The New Winnipeg Dodge.

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 270+ new cars and trucks for sale in Winnipeg. o~o
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Exterior
  • Roof Rails
  • Aluminum Wheels
Safety
  • Fog Lamps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winnipeg Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

2015 RAM 1500 ST
 92,016 KM
$21,474 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Compass Sp...
 158,147 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 TRADES...
 15 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Winnipeg Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Winnipeg Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-774-XXXX

(click to show)

204-774-4444

Send A Message