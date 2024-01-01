$13,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Laredo
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Laredo
Location
Carland
344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4
204-227-4600
$13,988
+ taxes & licensing
210,973KM
Used
VIN 1C4RJFAG2EC273711
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10075
- Mileage 210,973 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Seating
Upholstery: Cloth
Additional Features
digital odometer
Radio data system
Rear spoiler: Lip
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cargo Area Floor Mat
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Center console: front console with storage
Overhead console: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Liftgate window: manual flip-up
4WD type: full time
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Rear wiper: intermittent
Axle ratio: 3.45
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Power outlet(s): 12V front
One-touch windows: 2
Floor material: carpet
Front suspension type: short and long arm
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Phone: hands free
Tire type: all terrain
Rear brake diameter: 12.6
Window trim: chrome
Battery: maintenance-free
Body side moldings: body-color
Total speakers: 6
Front brake width: 1.2
Vanity mirrors: dual
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Front brake diameter: 12.9
Alternator: 160 amps
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Passenger seat folding: folds flat
Window defogger: rear
Battery rating: 700 CCA
Rear brake width: 0.55
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Roof rack crossbars: chrome
Roof rails: black
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Cupholders: front / illuminated / rear
Storage: cargo net / door pockets / front seatback
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure
Radio: AM/FM / touch screen display
Locking differential: front / rear
Headlights: auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on / halogen
Driver seat manual adjustments: height / 4
Passenger seat manual adjustments: height / 4
Rear headrests: integrated / 2
Tow hooks: front / rear
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Carland
344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4
$13,988
+ taxes & licensing
Carland
204-227-4600
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee