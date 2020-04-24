Menu
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

$20,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 95,782KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4939464
  • Stock #: 193332
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG4EC540072
Exterior Colour
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Standard Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD, 4WD 4dr Laredo, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Rear All-Terrain
  • Tires - Front All-Terrain
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Keyless Start
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4A AM/FM/BT -inc: 8.4" Touch Screen Display
  • ENGINE: 3.6L V6 VVT (STD)
  • TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (845RE) (STD)
  • Requires Subscription
  • TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Rear Load Leveling Suspension 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness Full Size Spare Tire Heavy Duty Engine Cooling 220 Amp Alternator Class IV Receiver Hitch Delete Rear Tow Hook Steel Spare Wheel
  • SECURITY & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Cargo Compartment Cover 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Universal Garage Door Opener Power Liftgate Security Alarm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

